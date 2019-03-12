LEWISTON — Maine adults who “stopped out” of college but want to return may now qualify for as much as $4,000 a year in scholarships for up to four years. The University of Maine System Adult Degree Completion Scholarship aims to help Maine people complete bachelor’s degrees. The scholarship is available through the University of Maine at Augusta’s Lewiston and Rumford centers.

The scholarship supports adults who have at least 30 college credits but have not completed a four-year bachelor’s program, and who have been out of school for at least three years. It is awarded twice a year — before the beginning of the fall semester (deadline is Aug. 1) and again before the beginning of the spring semester (deadline is Dec. 1). Students will need to enroll in a bachelor’s degree program at UMA and register for classes to receive the scholarship.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must:

• Be a Maine resident;

• Be a student accepted at UMA seeking a first baccalaureate degree;

• Complete an online application;

• Be an undergraduate re-entry student who has experienced a gap of three years or more in the pursuit of their college degree;

• Have previously earned a minimum of 30 credits from any accredited college;

• Demonstrate financial need as determined by a completed FAFSA; and

• Register for at least six to eight credits a semester.

To get help meeting the requirements, or for more information, contact the Lewiston center at 207-753-6600, email [email protected] or stop by 51 Westminster St.; or the Rumford center at 207-364-7882, email [email protected] or stop by 60 Lowell St., third floor.

