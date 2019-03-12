LEWISTON — The Oasis of Music features music for viola and piano from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.

Greg Boardman, viola, and James Parakilas, piano, will perform “Trauermusik (Music of Mourning)” by Paul Hindemith and “Speigel im Speigel” by Arvo Pärt. Parakilas has also chosen a piece by Claude Debussy from his Etudes, Book 1, no. 1: “For the Five Fingers” after Monsieur Czerny, with which to separate the two duets.

Parakilas is professor emeritus at Bates College, a frequent performer as a soloist, accompanist and chamber music player in the area, and is chairman of the board of L/A Arts.

Boardman teaches strings in the Lewiston Public Schools and performs regularly around the state as a classical violist and fold fiddler.

Admission to the performance is free, with donations accepted.

For more information, call 207-344-3106.

