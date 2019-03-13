Kayden Boilard, 11, of Lewiston thanks U.S. Cellular employees Wednesday who helped her organize food donations at Kaydenz Kitchen in Lewiston. From left, Kelly Cioe, Stacey York, Matt Kasper, Will Winslow and Andrea Tomer helped Boilard after presenting her with a check for $10,000. Boilard is one of 16 youths across the United States who received the funds through “The Future of Good,” a U.S. Cellular program that “rewards youth for doing wonderful things in their community.” Boilard started Kaydenz Kitchen, a food pantry, in her home kitchen before moving to a building on Lisbon Street. A fire Dec. 5 displaced the pantry until the owners of the Pepperell Mill at 550 Lisbon St. provided a place for Boilard. Kaydenz Kitchen is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Boilard said the $10,000 will be used to buy food and clothing. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
