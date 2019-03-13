SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Bryce N. Thomas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate degree in applied science through the Community College of the Air Force.

Thomas is the son of Laurie L. and Lane R. Thomas of Chesterville.

He is a 2017 graduate of Mt. Blue High School, Farmington.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: