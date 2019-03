Kevin C. Heath, 56, Kingfield, violation condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation-prior, warrant failure to appear, March 4, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakota D. Lagasse, 26, Jay, warrant failure to appear, March 5, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

Beverly A. Lavigne, 65, Stratton, fail to give correct name, address, date of birth, March 5, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin C. Grover, 58, Wilton, operating under the influence, March 6, $200 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.

Robert Julian Hamel, 31, South Portland, driving under the influence, March 6, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

Tonia M. Ward, 46, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, March 8, $100 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.

Philip Chong Hutchins, 35, Farmington, domestic violence assault, March 8, $500 cash bail, Maine State Police.

Michael Eugene Olson, 42, New Sharon, operating under a foreign license during suspension, March 9, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

Michelle Carolyn Pucci, 55, Farmington, operating under the influence, March 9, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

Terry Allen Post Jr., 23, Anson, domestic violence assault, March 9, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

Brendon Brian James Boyes, 28, Kingfield, operating under the influence, March 9, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Edward Brewster IV, 38, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, March 11, no bail listed as of March 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Jarold Tibbetts, 35, Jay, warrant unpaid fine, March 11, $250 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

Naomi Haines, 27, New Vineyard, warrant unpaid fine/fees, March 12, no bail listed as of March 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Miquelon, 30, New Vineyard, operation after suspension, no bail listed as of March 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Martin, 35, Livermore Falls, violation condition release, March 12, no bail listed as of March 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

