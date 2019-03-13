100 years ago: 1919

Serbian and other refugee students who are unable to return to their own countries will be aided by the Y.W.C.A., through Miss Elizabeth Clark, a Y.W.C.A. secretary in Switzerland, in whose hands a fund of $5,000 has been placed for the purpose by the overseas department of the Y.W.C.A., of which Mrs. John R. Mott is chairman.

50 years ago: 1969

The wholesale division of Snow’s Inc. of Auburn and Lewiston is being moved into a section at the former West Point-Pepperell Mfg. Co. plant on Lisbon Street, from its present quarters in a warehouse on Lincoln Street. The Lincoln Street facilities will now be used as a tire recapping plant.

25 years ago: 1994

The Auburn-Lewiston Art and Literature Club will meet on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Barker Mill Arms Wright Room. Guest speaker will be Richard Speer of the Lewiston Public Library. Hostesses are Louise Twaddle and Claire Rogers-Anctil, director of social services for the Auburn Housing Authority.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

