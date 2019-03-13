LEWISTON — The on-demand film streaming service Kanopy became available Monday for Lewiston Public Library card holders. It is currently available for those with Auburn Public Library cards.

Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films instantly by visiting www.libraryla.org/films. Films can be streamed from any computer, smart television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.

Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from A24, Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.

With the motto of “thoughtful entertainment,” Kanopy provides Lewiston and Auburn library patrons with access to films of unique social and cultural value, films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere, and programming that features diversity, with a wide array of foreign language films and films on race and current affairs.

The Kanopy collection includes French language titles like “Camille Claudel and 400 Blows,” classics like “Saturday Night Fever” and “Seven Samurai,” and award-winning documentaries like the 2017 Oscar-nominated “I Am Not Your Negro” and Sundance Film Festival winner “Mother of George.”

Kanopy has also recently released Kanopy Kids, offering a large selection of educational and entertaining programming for children. Included in the offerings are nearly 300 short animated films based on children’s books such as “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” and “Mother Bruce,” a book by Maine author Ryan T. Higgins.

Sign-up for Kanopy is easy, requiring only an email address to create an account and a valid library card. Library patrons are then allotted 10 credits a month with each movie/episode viewed costing one credit. Credits are reset at the end of each month.

For more information or to sign up for a library card, contact the Lewiston or Auburn public libraries.

