LEWISTON – Joan E. (Bassett) Hodgkins, 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 11, 2019, after a long battle with vascular dementia.

She was born March 17, 1933 in Easton, Mass., the daughter of Emmett D. Bassett and Daisy (Skerry) Bassett. She was raised with her five siblings and educated in the school of Brockton, Mass., graduating in 1952. Joan married Earl A. Hodgkins in 1952. They had a beloved daughter, Elaine Hodgkins Fitzgerald.

Joan was a talented pianist and writer. She loved working with children in Sunday school, youth groups and Bible clubs. Her heart was kind and her doors and kitchen were always open to whomever might need support, encouragement or nourishment of the mind and body. Through the years she worked in many jobs such as telephone operator, postal clerk, secretary, census taker, and waitress at her family lodge in Bethlehem, N.H. Her many gifts contributed to her favorite role as a pastor’s wife in Westfield, Maine, Argyle, N.Y., Auburn, Maine and Truro, Nova Scotia. She enjoyed crafting, cooking and sewing.

After her husband’s retirement from the ministry she worked along-side him to establish Community Chaplain Service of Canada in New Brunswick, Canada. Joan had a mischievous spirit and a grand sense of humor that endeared her to many. Her passion for serving others, along with her strong faith continued until the end of her life. The delights of her life were her grandchildren, Jillian Fitzgerald Chretien and Robert “BJ” Fitzgerald. She loved planning adventures for them, outings and attending their sporting events. Her heart opened wider for the addition of seven great-grandchildren who brought her greatest joy. Through the years, she became the “adoptive” mother and grandmother for many others.

Joan was predeceased by all her parents; her husband of 60 years, Rev. Earl A. Hodgkins in 2013, siblings Kingsley Bassett, Duane Bassett, James Bassett, Kathleen Bassett Pratt, MaryEllen Bassett Woodman, several special sister and brothers-in-law; and a dear nephew, Robert Woodman.

Joan leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine Hodgkins Fitzgerald and Robert P. Fitzgerald, Sr. of Jay; granddaughter and husband, Jillian Fitzgerald Chretien and Mark of Turner, her grandson and wife, Robert “BJ” Fitzgerald, Jr. and Hillary of York; great-grandchildren, Cole, Aquinnah and Lauren Chretien and Noah, Maddigan, Benjamin and Ellie Fitzgerald; as well as her special nieces and nephew.

The family would like to thank Rev. Dan and Betsy Delavan and Rev. Brian and Caryl Demers for their faithfulness and love. In addition thanks are offered to Beacon Hospice Care, especially, Alex, Kaitlyn and Steve, and the staff at The Woodlands Memory Care Center in Lewiston. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 15, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls. Visitation will be 4-7, Thursday, March 14, at the funeral home. Private family interment in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage remembrances made to:

The Community Chaplain Service of Canada

PO Box 2481

Saint John, NB, E2L 3V9 or:

The Western Maine Play Museum

P.O. BOX 1161

Wilton, ME 04294

