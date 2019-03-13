AUBURN – Kenneth P. Fortin, 38, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, on March 7, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1980, in Lewiston to Kenneth F. and Trudy Wright Fortin.

Ken was educated locally graduating from Lisbon High School, Class of ‘98. He worked for Air & Water Quality Inc. in Freeport, as a radon mitigation technician. Ken was a very likable person, he had many friends, and was always a pleasure to be around. He enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking, and most of all, spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his parents of Auburn; two sisters, Heidi Covert of Auburn, and Samatha Fortin of Auburn.

The family would like to thank everyone at the Hospice House for the exceptional care they gave to Ken.

A celebration of life for Ken will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, ME, 04240, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Liturgy of the word to follow. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: