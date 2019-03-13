BELOIT, Ohio – Lucille Marcelle (Gravel) Hartzell, 64, of Beloit, Ohio, passed away March 10, 2019, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. She was born March 19, 1954, in Lewiston, to Henry and Eva (Labonte) Gravel. She attended Lewiston High School in Lewiston.

In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her brother Roger Gravel, sister Anita Cusson, and former husband Lucien Lessard I.

Lucille is survived by her husband Daniel Hartzell of Beloit, Ohio, her siblings Maurice of Bowdoinham, Roland, Ronald (Adrienne), Gerald (Patty), and Robert Gravel, all of Lewiston, Jane Baril (Dick) of Green, Irene Brown of Sabattus, Diane Beaulieu of Massachusetts, and Terry Suminski (Mike) of Turner; children: son Scott Aube (companion, Amy Trask) of Waterford, daughter Nancy Aube (companion, Scott Brill) of Bridgton, son Lucien Lessard II (wife, Nicole (Shaffer) of Canton, Ohio, stepson Patrick Hartzell (wife, Jessica (Ritchie) of Alliance, Ohio; grandchildren Dustie-lyn Trask (companion, Russell Boudreau) of Oxford, Gabrielle Aube of Waterford, Ashley Aube of Bridgton, Joshua Aube of Auburn, Brittney Pepin of Lewiston, Lucien Lessard III (P-2) and Aubrey Lessard both of Canton, Ohio; great-grandchildren Bentley Boudreau of Oxford, Zavier Diaz and Devonte Diaz, both of Monmouth, Deandre Aube and Ariyah-Lee Aube, both of Bridgton, Simon Williams of Lisbon, Jaxson Foote of Poland, and Nehemiah Reed of Lewiston.

Lucille loved her husband, children, stepson, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She also loved her dogs, Abby Do, Butch (plan B) and Sundance; and her cats, Hunter, Ace and Bennie.

Lucille was a very strong person and all through her ordeal, never shed a tear. She fought a strong battle until the end.

Lucille loved playing Coin Master, scratching lottery tickets, going to Mountaineer Casino, playing bingo and bass fishing.

As per Lucille’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in her

name to the:

American Cancer Society

525 North Broad St.

Canfield, OH 44406

