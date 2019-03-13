AUBURN – Ozzy Nuzzo, 55, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends at Central Maine Medical Center from complications of a heart attack. He was born April 7,1963, in Lewiston to Anita Cloutier and Richard A. Nuzzo.Ozzy was a faithful employee of Central Maine Medical Center at the time of his death. He was always the life of the party, making everyone around him laugh and join in. He was a dedicated Ozzy Osbourne fan, he ate, slept, and breathed Ozzy. Ozzy found peace in camping, fishing, finding projects around the house, and most importantly spending time with his loved ones. He married Elizabeth E. Gilliland (Nuzzo), June 26, 1993, in Kennebec County. Together they shared four daughters and their families, as well as one son from a previous marriage of Ozzy’s: daughter, Heather Palmer and spouse Christopher Palmer, their children Dejah-Rae aka “Bobus”, twin sons Demavrious Christopher and Demarious Christopher, and Devayah Simone; daughter, Heidi Hutchinson and fiancé Quinton Joseph, their children Madison Mae, Maxx’avier Lamont, and Ma’kai Amari; daughter, Holly Nuzzo and fiancé Brian Gould, their children Ahlexis Lynn, Hannah Marie, Aubrey Ella, and baby Nuzzo on the way; daughter, Tasha Owens and her daughter Rayven Loretta; son, Scotty Trask Miller, and his sons Brady and Bently. Ozzy is also survived by his wife, Beth and their daughters, son, and grandchildren; his mother Anita and stepfather Charlie Poliquin; his sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Keith Gibbs; his nephews Jesse James Nuzzo and Tyler Nuzzo that he shared an unbreakable bond; his mother and father-in-law, Betty and Gary Purrington; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Steve Kangas, sister and brother-n-law, Sarah and Mark Martin, sister-in-law Tammy Purrington, and brother-in-law Gary Lee Purrington. Also, lifelong family friend Margie Marvin. Ozzy and Beth enjoyed spending time with his best friends and their spouses, Henry and Stacey Farrington, Robert and Darlene Edwards, Jeff and Nicole Smart, and Robert Morin. Ozzy always thought of these men as brothers and shared many fond memories with all.Ozzy always adored being a father figure to his adopted “street kids”, that he met throughout his many years here with us. To name a few Nick, Kevin, Benny, Laura, Amanda, Shakara, Brandon, Lizzy, Natasha, Dakota, Tommy, Breane, Brian, Zack, Brandy, Brittney, Dylan, and many, many more. May you fly high forever and always. We will see you on the other side. Gone but never forgotten.He was preceded in death by his father Richard A. Nuzzo, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and Robin Joly, whom he loved dearly. A visiting hour will be held Sunday, March 17, at 11 a.m. with a Celebration of life to follow at 12 p.m. at Fortin/Auburn, 217 Turner St, Auburn Maine. Reception to follow at daughter Heather’s residence, 327 Crowley Rd. Lewiston.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: