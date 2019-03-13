AUBURN – Ruth (Keirstead) Wyman, 87, of Schooner Estates passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born in Presque Isle on Sept. 26, 1931, a daughter of the late Howard and Ella (Burden) Keirstead.She was a graduate from Presque Isle high School class of 1949 and Farmington State Teachers College class of 1953. Her husband Lewis Wyman passed away in 2000. She is survived by a son Nathan Wyman of Litchfield and a daughter Peggy Wyman of Auburn; and three grandchildren Caitlin Wyman, Julia Milks and Daniel Milks.At Ruth’s request there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: East Auburn Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 560 Park Ave., Auburn, ME 04210
