Charges
Lewiston
- Gary Bucklin, 33, of 1134 Post Road, Bowdoinham, on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 12:56 a.m. Wednesday on East Avenue.
- Kenneth Drake, 27, of 100 Pine St., on a warrant charging failure to pay restitution, Wednesday morning at 140 Canal St.
- Earl Hewitt, 63, listed as transient, on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry, noon Wednesday at the police station.
Auburn
- Edward Ledbetter, 36, of 107 Joatmon Drive, on a charge of domestic criminal mischief, 7 a.m. Wednesday at 56 Broadview St.
- Edward Ledbetter, 36, of 107 Joatmon Drive, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:40 a.m. Wednesday at 56 Broadview St.
