As a resident and taxpayer in Auburn who is long retired and on a fixed income (and a member of the Edward Little High School Class of 1951), I am hoping to stay in the daily fray until my alma mater becomes the very best in the state — no longer out-of-date, second rate or left to deteriorate.

A new school, constructed first for the students, faculty and administration, as well as to serve the total Auburn community and beyond, is further cause to celebrate Auburn’s sesquicentennial anniversary.

The efforts of the mayor, city council and school committee to make that marvelous school campus happen, with minimal stress on the city’s tax rate, are sincerely and greatly appreciated.

Robert Henderson Gardner, Auburn

< Previous

Next >