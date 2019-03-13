Jesus, played by Bret Tedesco, stands with his 12 disciples at the Last Supper in a scene from East Auburn Baptist Church’s Easter production in 2017. (Submitted photo)

Jesus, played by Bret Tedesco, performs a miracle in a scene from East Auburn Baptist Church’s Easter production in 2017. (Submitted photo)

A paralyzed man is lowered to Jesus, played by Bret Tedesco, in a scene from East Auburn Baptist Church’s Easter production in 2017. (Submitted photos)

AUBURN — The East Auburn Baptist Church will give away hundreds of tickets Saturday morning for its Easter production next month.

Tickets for the 10 shows, which depict Jesus teaching and performing miracles, the Passover, the Last Supper, the Crucifixion and the Resurrection, will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at the church on Park Avenue. There is a limit of eight tickets per adult.

The goal of the production titled “The Easter Event” is to deliver the Easter message that Jesus died for mankind “and to remind people that God loves us so much,” producer Randy Corey said.

The shows include drama, song and dance and 250 cast members and support technicians who are all members of the church.

“We’ve built a set of Jerusalem,” Corey said. In several scenes a cast of 150 actors are on the stage at one time, he said. The scene in the garden after the Last Supper is among the production’s highlights, he said. There are “good visuals with demons and angels fighting.” The 10 performances include a dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, which doesn’t require a ticket. It is first come, first served. The remaining schedule is: Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 13, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m.; Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 20, at 2 and 7 p.m. The “The Easter Event” was an annual production for nearly 20 years, but was not held last year because the church was undergoing a building expansion. Those who aren’t able to get tickets Saturday may call the office at 782-0348 to ask about availability, Corey said. For more information go to eabcministries.com/the-easter-event.

< Previous

Next >