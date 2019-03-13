CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Voters at Wednesday night’s annual town meeting authorized selectmen to move ahead with plans to build a fire station on land leased from Sugarloaf Mountain Corp.

The vote, however, was not unanimous.

“I don’t like the leasing versus buying the land,” resident Stan Tingley said. “We’ve never done that before.”

A 50-year lease would restrict future development options, he said.

Voters also approved buying 250 acres from Jordan Lumber Co. Partners, LLC, for as much as $160,000.

“That would be a wise investment for you to think about,” Code Enforcement Officer Bill Gilmore told voters.

Voters agreed to take $80,000 from unappropriated surplus to build a storage shed for equipment used for the pavilion at the Carrabassett Valley Town Park.

Voters also approved using $35,000 from surplus funds to drill a well and install a septic system at the Route 27 Information Center. The town will also improve the parking area and perform maintenance on the building.

Voters also supported a resolution asking the Franklin County Board of Commissioners to reconsider its broad cuts in funding for social and economic development programs. Commissioners have supported nonprofits for 35 years, according to the resolution, and the programs provide valuable resources to area residents.

Residents unanimously supported a resolution to request that “Franklin County reverse its policy of not funding these programs, restore funding to these organizations and continue the regional approach for these services.”

Town Clerk Wendy Russell opened the meeting by announcing the results of elections held prior to the meeting: Selectmen Lloyd Cuttler and Robert Luce, School Committee members Jennifer McCormack and Stephen Arner and Sanitary District trustees Carl Demshar and Neal Trask were re-elected to three-year terms. Deirdre Frey was elected to the School Committee for one year.

