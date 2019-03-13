STRONG — Voters will head to the polls Friday to elect seven municipal officials ahead of Saturday’s annual town meeting.

Polls will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Forster Memorial Building.

Jim Burrill and Andy Pratt II are challenging Selectman Mike Pond for a three-year term, while Selectman Rob Elliott is unopposed for a two-year term.

Fire Chief Duayne Boyd is unopposed for a three-year term.

Robert Webster, Susan Pratt and Tom Piekart II are candidates for the two six-year seats on the Budget Committee.

There are no candidates for a three-year term on the School Administrative District 58 board of directors, but voters may nominate write-in candidates.

The remaining 40 articles on the warrant are to be decided at the annual town meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Forster Memorial Building.

The proposed $1.05 million budget is 2 percent higher than last year.

Selectmen have recommended taking $250,000 from surplus to reduce the tax commitment.

They and the Budget Committee have also recommended raising $68,500 for the Public Works Department.

Additionally, selectmen have recommended $25,000 go to the special equipment account, while the Budget Committee has advised $15,000.

Voters will also be asked to raise $25,500 for the Forster Memorial Building account.

Selectmen have declined all requests from nonprofit agencies, except the United Methodist Economic Ministry in Salem, which has requested $5,000 from the town. Selectmen and the Budget Committee have recommended voters approve $2,700.

