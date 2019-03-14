A new partnership will make shopping easier for patrons of Bell’s IGA.

According to Bell’s Manager Bob Craft, numerous customers had inquired in the past about the possibility of grocery delivery. And so Craft went online recently and found Three Little Bird Delivery Goods, which does delivery services for groceries, restaurants and errands. Three Little Birds to date is affiliated with 60 businesses in the Bangor area to help make your day easier.

“We had an ad in the paper last week, and we’ve had several calls already, said Craft. “We always have people asking about it, especially elderly folks. But really, the service is for anyone who needs it.”

Craft said Bell’s staff will gather orders for Three Little Birds, helping to get them to customers in a timely manner. And depending on the response, another service may be added.

“We’re also looking at adding curbside pickup,” said Craft.

To arrange delivery via Three Little Birds, go to www.threelittlebirdsdeliveredgoods.com or call them at 1-888-661-4999.

