LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society (MMS) Chorale and Orchestra will present an exhilarating rendition of Handel’s oratorio “Judas Maccabaeus” on Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, at the Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St.

Composed in 1746 and written in English, the Baroque masterpiece tells the Old Testament story of Judas Maccabaeus, who led the Judaic struggle against the Hellenist kings for his people to worship in freedom. While the events in Handel’s oratorio took place more than 2,000 years ago in 170-160 BCE, the themes of integrity, liberty and loyalty are timeless.

Together with well-known and beloved professional soloists Joelle Morris, Luette Saul, Martin Lescault and Leon Griesbach, the Maine Music Society Chorale and Orchestra stunningly dramatize the powerful piece. The soloists take on various roles that weave in and out of the many choruses to dramatize the fight of the Maccabees and their eventual victory over the occupying kings. Their spirited vocal renditions enable the audience to envision the historical struggle and experience the emotions as though they were there.

“Judas Maccabaeusis” is filled with a mixture of beautiful songs: haunting, victorious, encouraging and thankful, as well as the unforgettable triumphant final chorus of “Hallelujah, Amen.”

Come delight in this Baroque masterpiece by the composer of “Messiah,” George Frideric Handel.

For a preview of what’s in store, listen in to John Corrie and Susan Trask on 105.5’s Breakfast Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 26.

The Saturday performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday performance begins at 3 p.m. It will be reserved seating. Cost for tickets is $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $10 for students and free for children under 12 (when accompanied by an adult). There is a handling fee of $2 per tickket. Groups of 10 or more get 10 percent off.

For tickets, call 207-333-3386, purchase online at www.mainemusicsociety.org or visit the box office on the second floor of the Gendron Franco Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit www.mainemusicsociety.org or visit their Facebook page.

