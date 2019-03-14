Please help the town of Orono determine how best to serve you! The Orono Town Council wants to know when you prefer to access the services of the Town Office (registering vehicles, paying taxes or sewer bills, buying landfill permits, obtaining building/electrical/plumbing permits, etc).
While results of the survey will be considered by Council, it is not binding upon them.
The survey may be viewed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/oronohours.
