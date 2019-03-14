PORTLAND — Palaver Strings, a musician-led string orchestra, presents an evening of music at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., with the guest vocalists of Culomba, Sophie Michaux, Adam Simon and Lysander Jaffe.

Culomba is a Boston-based vocal ensemble that celebrates the cultural diversity through the universal human experience of singing. Each member of the group brings unique expertise, including American folk traditons; music of Georgia, the Balkans and the Mediterranean, early music and orignal compositions.

They will travel through the British Isles, Transylvania and the Mediterranean through the stories of folk songs and the imaginations of composers, blurring the lines between “popular” music and “high art.” La Mappa Mundi features works by Bartok, Purcell and Rossini, as well as dance tunes, pub songs and a new premiere by Adam Simon.

They will also perform new lullabies with participants from the Lullaby Project, a songwriting partnership between Palaver musicians and new and expecting mothers.

Palaver Strings is a musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit founded by young musicians who share a passion for collaborative music-making, education and community engagement. Since its opening season in 2014, Palaver has performed at the Kennedy Center and at a celebration of the Lullaby Project at Carnegie Hall, and has enjoyed residencies at the Boston Center for the Arts and Bay Chamber Concerts in Rockport, Maine.

With the support of local partner organizations, Palaver plans to open a community music school in Portland in fall 2019. To learn more, visit www.palaverstrings.org.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of performance. For tickets, go to https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event-registration.

