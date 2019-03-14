FARMINGTON — A Phillips couple said they were shaken up but counting their blessings Thursday, a day after a tractor-trailer hit their car on Center Bridge.

The truck pushed the car into a snow-covered guardrail, causing the vehicle to tip onto the driver’s side, according to police. No one was injured.

Paul Bubier, 78, was driving the Subaru Impreza when the truck pushed the car into the guardrail.

The truck driver, Martin Perreault, 44, of Quebec, Canada, was unable to see the car because of a blind spot, according to Officer Jesse Clement of the Farmington Police Department.

Members of the Farmington Fire Rescue Department used ratchet straps to secure the car to the guardrail and an extrication tool to remove the couple from the automobile, Clement said.

“We are counting our blessings,” said Marie Bubier, 77, who was in the front passenger seat. “I’m thanking God for that snow.”

Initially, she said, the couple thought their car was falling apart.

“We were shook up,” she said. “It was very scary. I don’t want to relive that.”

The truck is owned by Trans-Copeaux of Quebec, Canada, according to Clement.

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. on the bridge that spans the Sandy River.

Clement said the Subaru was destroyed.

