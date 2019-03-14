Charges
Lewiston
- Tyler Birkbeck, 22, of 54½ Pierce St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, noon Thursday at that address.
Auburn
- Brittani Degen, 25, of 248 Turner St., on charges of assault and domestic assault, 2:31 a.m. Thursday at that address.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Kevin R. Gordon, 41, of Lisbon, and Melvin Wright, 36, of Lewiston, collided at 6:51 p.m. Monday at Main and Elm streets. Wright’s 2011 Chevrolet and Gordon’s 2005 Chevrolet were towed.
Auburn
- A car driven by Michael W. Rice, 29, of Auburn struck the back of an SUV driven by Sandra J. Favreau, 60, of Auburn while Favreau was slowing in traffic at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday on Court Street. Damage to Favreau’s 2011 Toyota was listed as minor. Rice’s 2009 Nissan was towed.
- A car driven by Jacqueline Latlippe, 68, of Poland struck the back of a car driven by Eric M. Howard, 37, of Mount Vernon while Howard was stopping in traffic on Hotel Road at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday. Damage to the 2017 Ford driven by Howard and owned by Makita USA of La Mirda, California, was listed as minor. Latlippe’s 2005 Lexus was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Patricia L. Foster, 52, of Auburn and Phyllis D. Best of Poland collided at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday at Turner and Dennison streets. Foster’s 2011 Subaru and the 2012 Toyota driven by Best and owned by Support Solutions of Auburn were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Amy Brousseau, 57, of Mechanic Falls and Jackie G. Moore, 58, of Waterford collided at 10:47 a.m. Monday at Garfield and Perkins Ridge roads. Brousseau’s 2018 Honda and Moore’s 2010 Ford were towed.
