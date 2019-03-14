The Spruce Mountain High School Drama Program will perform its one-act play, “Mirrors” by Jerome McDonough, on the SMHS stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. The play focuses on one family and takes place in two separate decades, as the lives of mothers and daughters parallel each other over time. The performance earned awards for Anna Bradford for hair and make-up, Gabrielle Beaudoin for stage management, and acting all-cast awards for Moreland Brochu, Garret Smith, Natalie Luce and Hannah Coates. SMHS received its highest score ever in Class B competition. Admission to the play is by donation, and proceeds go to the drama department to purchase jackets for four-year seniors.
