LEWISTON — Two special performances have been scheduled at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul as part of a fundraising campaign to rebuild the Casavant organ’s console.

An anonymous donor has offered a gift of $30,000 if organ lovers can match the funds. Prince of Peace’s music director Scott Vaillancourt said, “We have raised half of the matching funds to date through a special collection and donations. We hope these two March concerts will help us reach the goal and preserve the valuable asset in our midst.”

The Camden Hills Regional High School Chorale, Chamber Singers and Treble Choir will perform a variety of a cappella works perfect for the Basilica’s setting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 25. The works will include Biebl’s “Ave Maria,” an arrangement of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” and the traditional spiritual, “Keep Your Lamps.”

Camden Hills Regional High School’s choral performers have garnered a reputation for choral excellence, with many students chosen each year to participate in local, state and national festivals and competitions. The ensemble is directed by Kimberly Murphy, with assistance from student teachers Eben Wight and Saphrona Stetson.

Polish composer and organist Gedymin Grubba will perform traditional and original works at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. A native of Gdansk, Grubba is an active concert organist, having given over 2,000 recitals throughout Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas since 1996. In 2011, he was asked to compose a piece for the 2014 beatification of Pope John Paul II.

Grubba is chairman of the Promotion of Art Gabriel Faure Foundation in Gdansk as well as an organist and music educator in the Gdansk Diocese.

These two concerts are supported, in part, by the Saints Peter and Paul Society. The concerts are free and open to the public, but donations for the organ console project would be appreciated.

For more information, contact Scott Vaillancourt at 207-240-9419 or email him at [email protected]

filed under: