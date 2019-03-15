NORWAY — A new mental health outpatient/case management agency, A Life’s Compass, PLLC, has opened at 9 Marston St.

Dr. Laurie Redfield/LCSW is the owner, executive director and therapist. She has more than 30 years of experience in working with children, adolescents, adults and families.

A Life’s Compass offers help to individuals so they can develop an awareness as to where they are at the moment and understand their choices to develop and reach goals in order to make informed decisions in their next steps through life.

For more information, call 207-595 4413 or email: [email protected]

< Previous

Next >