Bates College student Haley Crim talks with Ollie Penner while writing letters to encourage Sen. Susan Collins to act on climate change in Collins’ office in downtown Lewiston on Friday. Twenty five Bates students marched from the campus to the offices of Collins and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden during a Global Climate Strike for Future event. College and high school students from every continent planned to skip classes to strike for climate justice. “Bates students care a lot about their education, so to skip classes was a tough decision,” said first-year Bates student Dianna Georges. Crim, president of the Environmental Coalition at Bates, said that Collins’ staff would not clarify weather or not Collins believes in climate change where as Golden is on the record as being concerned about the lack of action concerning climate change. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Bates College sophomore environmental studies major Domi Frideger carries a flag of the earth as students march from the Lewiston campus to the offices of Collins and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden during a Global Climate Strike for Future event on Friday. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
Bates College students enter the office of Sen. Susan Collins during a Global Climate Strike for Future event in downtown Lewiston on Friday to encourage Collins to act on climate change. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Business
-
Politics
-
Lewiston-Auburn
-
Maine
-
Nation / World
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.