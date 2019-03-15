LIVERMORE FALLS — A teenager was charged with arson in a fire that destroyed a mobile home Thursday night, officials said Friday.

The teen suffered minor burns on his right foot in the blaze at 162 Fayette Road, also known as Route 17, Fire Chief Edward Hastings IV said.

“The fire was caused by a juvenile playing with fire,” said Sgt. Scott Richardson of the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal. Juvenile intake released the boy to his parent with conditions, Richardson said. The case will go through the Juvenile Court in Androscoggin County.

The home is rented by Tina Sinclair, Hastings said. She had gone to an appointment and was not home when the fire started. An adult family member was visiting and was there with the teenager, Deputy Chief Scott Shink said.

The teenager was checked out by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel at the scene, Shink said.

The fire was reported at 4:45 p.m. The home was in flames when firefighters from Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore and Wilton arrived, Hastings said.

Shink said a few cats were missing.

The home was not covered by renter’s or homeowners insurance. It is owned by Sam Stone of St. Johnsbury Center, Vermont, Hastings said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

