PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – The Maine Department of Transportation is warning motorists that drunken-driving on St. Patrick’s Day could “cost you a pot of gold.”

That’s one of the illuminated signs flashing messages along Maine’s interstates. Others say, “Tipsy from whiskey? Driving is too risky!” and “Don’t rely on luck. Get a sober driver!”

Between 2013 and 2017, there were 234 people killed due to drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period. Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. pic.twitter.com/atpydqoebr — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) March 15, 2019

St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday.

The MDOT’s effort to bring humor to the highways began last summer. It has also posted messages during the holidays, at Valentine’s Day and on Super Bowl weekend.

