PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – The Maine Department of Transportation is warning motorists that drunken-driving on St. Patrick’s Day could “cost you a pot of gold.”
That’s one of the illuminated signs flashing messages along Maine’s interstates. Others say, “Tipsy from whiskey? Driving is too risky!” and “Don’t rely on luck. Get a sober driver!”
Between 2013 and 2017, there were 234 people killed due to drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period. Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. pic.twitter.com/atpydqoebr
— MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) March 15, 2019
St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday.
The MDOT’s effort to bring humor to the highways began last summer. It has also posted messages during the holidays, at Valentine’s Day and on Super Bowl weekend.
-
Maine
Maine DOT gets in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day
-
Nation / World
Donald Trump offers US assistance after ‘horrible massacre’ in New Zealand
-
Business
L.L. Bean restores bonuses for its employees
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston-Auburn leaders float idea of local option sales tax
-
Nation / World
U.S. to revoke visas for International Criminal Court staff