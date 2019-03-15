STRONG — Voters elected Jim Burrill and Andy Pratt II to three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen on Friday. They received 186 and 155 votes, respectively.

Selectman Mike Pond lost his bid for re-election, getting 147 votes.

Selectman Rob Elliott was re-elected for two years with 240 votes.

Fire Chief Duayne Boyd was re-elected for three years with 182 votes, winning over Lt. Aaron Marden who got 85 votes.

Chosen for the Budget Committee were incumbent Susan Pratt with 164 votes and newcomer Tom Piekart II with 152. Robert Webster, also a newcomer in the race for the two seats, received 133 votes.

There were no candidates for a three-year term on the School Administrative District 58 board, however Serena Howard received 76 votes as a write-in candidate and retiring Director Barbara Worthley received 35.

Action on the remaining warrant articles will resume at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Forster Memorial Building.

