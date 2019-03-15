SEBAGO – Gregory Edwin Harriman, 50, passed away unexpectedly after an automobile accident on March 11, 2019. He was born Sept. 18, 1968, in Gardiner, Maine to Robert S. Harriman and Claire M. (Wentworth).

Gregory was a self-employed auto body technician and enjoyed working on motorcycles. He was a lover of animals, in particular, his dog Skimo. He will be greatly missed by those close to him.

He is survived by his dad, Robert Harriman of Richmond; one brother, Jeffery Harriman of Sebago; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to especially thank the Westbrook Police Department and the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Department for their professionalism and courtesy.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday March 18, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee. 35 Church St., Westbrook. To leave condolences and to participate in Gregory’s online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Gregory’s name can be made to the:

Harvest Hills

Animal Shelter

1389 Bridgton Rd.

Fryeburg, ME 04037

