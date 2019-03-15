AUBURN – Joseph Tantillo, Jr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 9, 2019. Joe was born and raised in Massachusetts.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. There he met the love of his life, Erna.

After being discharged from the Army and coming home, he and Erna raised their three boys, Steve, David, and Donny, in the town of Poland.

Throughout his working career he was a last model maker, instrumental in the design of shoes. Joe was a craftsmaker when it came to woodworking. He enjoyed hunting, boating and most of all, snowmobiling, where he and his wife would take many trips north.

He is survived by his sons, Steve and his companion Jackie Lensk, David and his companion Kim Reny, and Donald and his companion Bridget Newcombe; granchildren Aimee, Tony, Alex, DJ; and great-grandchildren Chloe and Cora.

At Joe’s request, there will be no public service.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: