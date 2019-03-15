Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Swanville early Friday morning.

The shooting took place at a home on Oak Hill Road, near the Belfast city line. It was reported to police at 4:45 a.m., according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said one man is dead and another man is being questioned by police.

The shooting is being investigated by state police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

