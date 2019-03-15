Charges
Lewiston
- Nicole Clark, 31, of 216 Russell St., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 12:11 a.m. Friday at Webster and Sabattus streets.
- Patrick Crocker, 53, listed as transient, on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry, 12:22 p.m. Friday at 44 Oak St.
Auburn
- Tyson Dyer, 32, of 29 Dillon Road, Harrison, on a charge of theft, 5:30 p.m. Friday at 95 Spring St.
Androscoggin County
- Paul Inman, 36, of 642 Crockett Ridge Road, Norway, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to stop for police, 5:50 p.m. Friday on Route 26, Poland.
Accidents
Lewiston
Vehicles driven by Candice M. LaFlamme, 38, of Lewiston and Claire L. Lyons, 88, of Lewiston collided at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at Main Street and Bearce Avenue. Lyons’ 2017 Toyota was towed. Damage to LaFlamme’s 2007 Mitsubishi was listed as functional.
