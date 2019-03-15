WEST PARIS — Steve Moore will play live at Coop’s Place for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 17.

Moore will play a wide variety of music and Irish songs, featuring everything from the Clancy Brothers, the Irish Rovers, Christy Moore, Paul Brady, Shane MacGowen and the Pogues, to modern classics from Van Morrison, the Saw Doctors and U2.

For several years Moore toured and played lead guitar with the Irish-American rock band Hiring Fair, playing everywhere from the Brian Boru in Portland to Dicey Riley’s in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and every Irish club and festival in between.

Coop’s Place will feature Irish dinner specials, beverage specials, giveaways and more. Coop’s Place is on Route 26/64, Bethel Road, at Snow Falls.

For more information, call 207-674-3333.

