AUBURN — A story on Page B1 of the City edition Friday about local option sales tax should have said Lewiston City Administrator Ed Barrett compared Lewiston’s current “full value” tax rate of $23.66 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to the neighboring towns of Turner, Poland and Minot, which are hovering around $14.

Barrett said a “full value” tax rate is “the state-adjusted rate that takes into account our below-market assessed value so that mill rates from various communities can be compared.”

Lewiston’s unadjusted tax rate is $28.67.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: