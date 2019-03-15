LEWISTON — Thunder Road will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a gig from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Carlton Club, 25 Sabattus St. Members and guests are welcome; there is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-784-9280.

Thunder Road played their very first gig at the Carlton Club in 1994.

A previous version of this story said they were playing Saturday at The Cage. Tonight at the Carlton Club is the corrected date and location.

