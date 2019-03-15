Spring is around the corner, and so is Children’s Days at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum: Three days at the end of May filled with activities and demonstrations for children – a history-filled field trip to mark the end of the school year.
This year Children’s Days will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 22-24, and lots of volunteers are needed to make Children’s Days work. The museum needs people to demonstrate spinning and weaving in the Sawyer’s House, blacksmiths, someone to demonstrate period life in the cabin, sawyers and shake splitters, someone to run the alewife obstacle course, and more.
Check the signup form at https://maineforestandloggingmuseum.org. If you have any questions, please email [email protected] or call 974-6278.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Penobscot Times
Orono Land Trust presenting talk about old Veazie Railroad bed
-
The Penobscot Times
At the Legislature: Prescription drug prices are just too high
-
Uncategorized
High court sides with Greenbush man in malpractice appeal
-
The Penobscot Times
Track and field rules clinic upcoming for officials/coaches
-
The Penobscot Times
Volunteers needed for Children’s Days at Maine Forest and Logging Museum