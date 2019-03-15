Spring is around the corner, and so is Children’s Days at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum: Three days at the end of May filled with activities and demonstrations for children – a history-filled field trip to mark the end of the school year.

This year Children’s Days will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 22-24, and lots of volunteers are needed to make Children’s Days work. The museum needs people to demonstrate spinning and weaving in the Sawyer’s House, blacksmiths, someone to demonstrate period life in the cabin, sawyers and shake splitters, someone to run the alewife obstacle course, and more.