WILTON — Playoffs for the Wilton Recreation Department’s major league basketball program were recently held in the Academy Hill gym.

In first round action, the fourth-seeded Spurs knocked off the top-seeded Celtics 35-31. In the other first round game, the second-seeded Hawks downed the Bullets by a score of 41-22.

The next night of action saw the Celtics beat the Bullets in the consolation game by a score of 39-16.

Then came the championship game between the Hawks and the Spurs. The Hawks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in winning the crown by a score of 44-28.

Leading scorers for the champs were Dylan Hamlin and Braylin Ibarguen, with 17 points each. The Spurs were led by Will and Alex Mayhew, with 14 and 9 points respectively.

The Wilton Rec Department thanks parents and its volunteer coaches for helping create a fun, successful season.

