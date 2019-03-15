WILTON — Playoffs for the Wilton Recreation Department’s major league basketball program were recently held in the Academy Hill gym.

In first round action, the fourth-seeded Spurs knocked off the top-seeded Celtics 35-31. In the other first round game, the second-seeded Hawks downed the Bullets by a score of 41-22.

The next night of action saw the Celtics beat the Bullets in the consolation game by a score of 39-16.

Then came the championship game between the Hawks and the Spurs. The Hawks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in winning the crown by a score of 44-28.

Leading scorers for the champs were Dylan Hamlin and Braylin Ibarguen, with 17 points each. The Spurs were led by Will and Alex Mayhew, with 14 and 9 points respectively.

The Wilton Rec Department thanks parents and its volunteer coaches for helping create a fun, successful season.

The Hawks. Front row: Levi Austin, Dylan Hamlin, Emma Latham, Chloe Beauchamp, Noah Dunham. Middle row: Bree Griffin, Jordan Dunham, Abbi Donald, Braylin Ibarguen, Jacob Caton and Avery Mitchell. Back row: Coach Caton. (Submitted image)

The Spurs. Front row: Noah Civiello, Riley Mercer, Mason Tyler, and Taylor Rand. Middle row: Summer Sawyer, Maggie Noles, Will Mayhew, Alex Mayhew, Bradford Couture and James Civiello. Back Row: Coach Couture. (Submitted image)

The Celtics. Front Row: Chloe Maberry, Olivia Lake, Brian Mastine and Carlee Couture. Middle row: Jade Fitch, Kaden Lane, Chloe Adams, Evelyn Stadelman and Coach Timberlake. Back row: Coach DJ and Coach Maberry. (Submitted image)

The Bullets. Front Row: McKenzee Wheeler, Kari Savage, Riley Hall and Amaya Thomas. Middle Row: Kensley Malcore, Dillion Gordon, Abbi Pakcard and Abbi Farrington. Back Row: Coach Malcore and Coach Farrington. (Submitted image)

