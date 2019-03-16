LEWISTON — A game to raise money for the Lewiston Public Library on Saturday brought out a room full of players who laughed easily but were fierce competitors.

“Name That L/Andmark” resulted in a three-way tie among Alicia Rea, Jim Handy and Kristen Cloutier. The tie brought on a “sudden death” question, which Rea won when she identified the historic Dominican Block building.

The game was hosted by the Friends of the Lewiston Public Library. The game’s creator and master of ceremonies was retired doctor Ben Lounsbury.

Lounsbury showed extreme closeups of landmarks in Lewiston-Auburn, including Rolly’s Diner, the Gendron Franco Center, Lamey-Wellehan’s rooftop solar panels and Veterans Memorial Park.

When each image was first shown on a big screen in Callahan Hall, it didn’t look like much of anything, a blob of green or black.

As the video rolled and the camera pulled back, the scene became more identifiable: a downtown mural of zebras, the old schoolhouse in West Auburn, the Androscoggin County Courthouse.

When players thought they knew what the image was, they yelled out: “Stop!” hoping referee David Courtemanche (wearing a hockey referee jersey) would call on them.

If they guessed correctly, they got a bead. (Literally, a bead. Everyone got two beads at the beginning of the game.)

If they guessed wrong, they lost a bead. The player with the most beads won.

The guessing was lively.

“Stop!” a player yelled out. Then guessed: “St. Peter’s Church?”

“No,” Lounsbury said. “Get her bead!”

Another player correctly identified the image as Hathorn Hall at Bates College.

In another video, Richard Grandmaison shouted, “Stop!” and correctly identified Lewiston City Hall.

“Yes!” Lounsbury said. With each image he shared historical facts. He said Lewiston actually built two city halls, but the first was destroyed by fire. The second, smaller City Hall was built in 1892 for $180,000. “It’s 185 feet from the ground to the top of the spire.”

The images were shot by a local drone pilot and revealed beautiful architecture with details that residents often miss.

Lounsbury said he got the idea for his game from Sun Journal photographer Russ Dillingham, who each week publishes a close-up image in his “Mystery Photo” contest.

Lounsbury lives in Auburn, and said he wanted to help the Lewiston library because as a literacy volunteer he uses a room at the library. He seemed pleased with Saturday’s participation and competitive spirit among players.

“That’s the fun of it,” Lounsbury said. “It’s a little crazy. It’s good. Makes it fun. There are a few in the crowd who really know their stuff.”

Retired Lewiston Public Library Director Rick Speer, one of the players, said the game was fun and the money raised would help. “The municipal funding is so tight in so many areas. The library needs all the support they can get to reach out and serve the community.”

Anne Kemper, president of the Friends of the Lewiston Library, said it was “wonderfully generous on the part of Ben to do this for the library.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s game will help upgrade the audio and visual capability in Callahan Hall at the Lewiston library. No amounts were available, but nearly every table in Callahan Hall was full of players. Attendance exceeded expectations, Kemper said with a smile.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: