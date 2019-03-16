Shane Bouchard and the Ku Klux Klan text message gives more evidence to the well known quote about those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.

Previous generations of Maine’s Franco-Americans often talked about the times when the Ku Klux Klan was active in their neighborhoods. In fact, the Klan was visibly spreading hate during the 1920s, when frightening burning crosses were used to terrorize the French-Canadians, who were largely immigrant Roman Catholics.

That terrible time in Maine’s history isn’t even 100 years old, but it seems evident that Bouchard had no understanding about the discrimination against Francos in his own city. Otherwise, if he knew about this dark period in Maine history, he would have known better than to compare an Androscoggin Republican campaign meeting to the Ku Klux Klan.

It is good riddance to Bouchard’s short tenure as Lewiston’s mayor. Hopefully, all Republicans will rebuke Bouchard’s statement.

Juliana L’Heureux, Topsham

< Previous

Next >