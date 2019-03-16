100 years ago: 1919

The regular meeting of the Philharmonic will be held next Wednesday evening as entertainment in the form of a Lenten musical will be held at the Webster Grammar school in Auburn. The High St. Congregational quartet will be assisted by the club in the program.

50 years ago: 1969

Richard Babb commented on how “Auburn appreciates the work of the Women’s Committee for bringing to elementary students the opportunity for hearing Portland Symphony’s music.” Attending a concert of live enriching professional music adds an important dimension to the cultural background of children. It provides the kind of enriching musical experiences for young children for their educational development, which will have a lasting influence on their appreciation and understanding of fine music.

25 years ago: 1994

The Annie Woodbury School will hold an open house on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Adults and children are welcome to attend. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, and enrollment forms for new students will be available. The Annie Woodbury School is a non-graded magnet school for Auburn students in grades kindergarten to three located at 154 Mount Auburn Ave.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

