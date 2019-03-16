AUBURN – Brenda Jean Jeselskis, 62, died peacefully in her sleep into the arms of Jesus, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 12:40 a.m., at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine. Born in Lewiston, Maine, she was the daughter of Carroll and Helen Hadley. She graduated from Buckfield Junior/Senior High School in 1974. She was employed by Walmart for nearly 20 years. She loved her Walmart family and made deep friendships that lasted many years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Turner, Maine, where she and her late husband, Dan Jeselskis, actively served for many years. She loved any church activity. She loved her Savior. She loved her church family; the friendships made there were lifelong. She enjoyed baking and antiquing. She will be remembered for her quick wit, her love for others, and her thoughtfulness.She is survived by her daughter, and son-in-law, Jeremy and Karen Ramsey of Livermore, Maine, and their four children, Gavin, Colin, Braden, and Camden; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Carrie Jeselskis of Middle River, Md., and their three children, Emori, Kayden, and Jacksen; and her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Bobbi-Lee Jeselskis of Lisbon Falls, Maine, and their four children, Calvin, Grant, Brody, and Leighton. She was preceded in death by her father, Carroll “Cud” Hadley; and her brother, Kendall Hadley. She is also survived by her mother, Helen Hadley of Sumner, Maine; her sister and brother-in-law, Dan and Karen Mathieu of Jay, Maine; her brother and sister-in-law, Brent and Carol Hadley of Sumner, Maine; her sister-in-law, Ruth Hadley of Winona Lake, Ind.; and her beloved extended family, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who will miss her dearly.The celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Turner, Maine, on Monday, March 18, 2019. Visiting hours will be from 3-5 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

