AUBURN – Gratien “Bob” R. Roy, 75, of Lewiston, Maine, passed away at the Hospice House early Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019, with his family by his side after fighting the good fight against Dementia/Alzheimer’s for the last several years.

Gratien was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 27, 1943, to his loving parents Sylvia (Champoux) and Rosaire Roy. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962.

Gratien proudly and bravely joined the Army Reserves after graduating from high school during the Vietnam War draft, but because he was an only child, he did not get called to active duty.

As a young husband and father, Gratien decided to join the Lewiston Fire Department after some prodding by his father, and spent 33 proud years serving the city of Lewiston. He earned the rank of lieutenant in 1986 and retired in 2001, having spent most of the latter years stationed at the Sabattus Street Fire Station on Engine 4.

Gratien also held many other jobs in addition to firefighting through the years. Some of the other places he worked were, Hudson Bus Lines as a bus driver, Lewiston Lumber as a lumber-lot attendant, Reliable Oil as an oil/coal delivery person, and he also owned his own Lawn Care Business. When not working, Gratien kept very busy by puttering around the house and building and creating things, riding his many motorcycles, attending fishing and snowmobiling trips, and camping with his family.

In 1996, Gratien met his “soul mate”, Cecilia (Cissy) Harkins and they spent many years together raising their fur and feather “babies”, camping seasonal while working at the Augusta West Campground, and spending cherished time with their children, grandchildren, family and friends. He also enjoyed dressing as Santa, for obvious reasons, and would arrive by boat at the campground every summer to celebrate Christmas in July. He also served as the Marden’s Santa in Lewiston for many years. The years after Cissy passed in 2015 were difficult for him. During this time he took solace in caring for his beloved dog and cat, and walked them both daily. He also made it his mission to cheer people up everywhere he went in the community. He truly loved to make people laugh.

Gratien was very proud of, and is survived by his two children, his daughter, Susan and her husband, Mike St Hilaire, and his son, Michael R Roy. His five grandchildren were a big part of his life and he loved to spend time with them and cheer them on at sporting events and other activities. His grandchildren are, Bethany (St Hilaire) Tyburski and her husband, Alex, Bobby St Hilaire, Micaela Roy and wife, Sheila, Aiden Plourde, and Dacyn Roy. He also has three great-grandchildren, Dominic, Maura and Lucas Matchett. Although Gratien was an only child, he considered his first cousin, Linda Rodrigue, currently of Quebec, Canada, to be his sister, and they shared a special bond that continued throughout their lives.

Gratien was predeceased by his parents, Sylva and Rosaire Roy; his first wife and mother of his children, Diane (Jolin) Fontaine; and his long time companion, Cecilia Harkins.

Gratien’s family wishes to acknowledge and thank Dr. Jeffrey Brown and the incredible staff who cared for him at the Woodlands, Clover Health Care and the Hospice House.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Monday March 18, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. A Liturgy of the Word service will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Gratien’s memory to either:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route 1 Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

