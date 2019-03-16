PHILLIPS – Mertie E. Abbott, 94, of Phillips, passed away on March 13, 2019, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, with her family by her side. She was born in Phillips on June 6, 1924, the daughter of the late Carroll and Cynthia (Hinkley) Huntington. She graduated from Phillips High School in the class of 1943. On March 11, 1944, she married her longtime, best friend, Lewis R. Abbott, and he predeceased her in 2014. She based her life on on her family and caring for them, even the ones that found their way to her table. On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 6 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine, 04938.

