RUMFORD — The Budget Committee has approved a 2019-20 municipal budget of $9.35 million, an increase of close to 3.47 percent.

Following the March 11 meeting, Finance Director Deb Laurinaitis said the proposed budget includes $248,250 in initiated articles going to the voters for approval.

Without the initiated articles, the increase drops to 2.97 percent. Not reflected in the budget are the projected revenues.

Laurinaitis said the proposed town budget also includes $400,000 from excise taxes for the permanent roads account.

The annual business meeting/public hearing for the budget will be held June 3. Citizens will vote on the budget June 11.

Among the highlights from the Budget Committee meeting:

* After a lengthy discussion, the compensation for the annual selectmen wages was increased from $3,672 to $10,727.

Board Chairman Chris Brennick said he was OK going without an increase, even though the compensation was one of the lowest among select boards in the state.

Police Chief Stacy Carter said the selectmen are “valued employees” and that it wouldn’t be “unreasonable to bring (the pay) up to be fair and equitable.”

Budget Committee member Rick Greene made a motion for $10,727, which was unanimously approved by the committee.

* The committee voted to increase legal fees by 60 percent to $80,000, recommended by Brennick for “restructuring” costs.

* Carter said year two for the cost of the police K-9 has been reduced by 80 percent, or $47,000. The remaining $12,000 is being used for required training for Niko and his handler, Officer Brad Gallant, and for food and equipment for the police dog. He said the goal is to replace the budgeted money as a result of the K-9 team drug seizures.

* Public Works Director Mike Mills said the account for culverts is up 50 percent to $3,000 as a result of installing 22 culverts last summer.

He said the account for salt is up by 33 percent and down by 35 percent for sand. “We went to a salt priority last year.”

* Library Director Tamara Butler said the wages have increased by 13 percent, and much of that is to allow the technology director to work three days a week, “assisting the community to use technology.”

* Selectman Jim Windover asked why the annual town audit was taking so long.

Laurinaitis reminded Windover that last year’s audit was not completed until May. She said auditor RHR Smith & Co. of Buxton came to Rumford in October, but the results of that work are “not cut and dried.” The short form of the audit is listed in the annual town report.

Interim Town Manager Scott Cole said auditor Ron Smith will attend the April 4 meeting of the selectmen to address questions about the audit.

