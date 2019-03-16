AVON — The cost of maintaining and repairing roads accounted for most of a 16 percent budget increase approved by town meeting voters Saturday.

Moderator Jerry Gilchrist guided voters through the 55 warrant articles in the 2019 budget of $280,629.

That’s is a 16 percent increase over last year’s $241045 according to

Voters approved funds to finish Mt. Blue Road and the Bob Orbeton Road bridge and to use a $9,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They also approved spending $30,000 to contract with Phillips and Strong for fire protection and $25,000 to use the Phillips transfer station for trash disposal and recycling.

Property valuations will have to be updated within three years, so voters approved the recommendation to add $10,000 to the $10,737 carried over from 2018.

Although the School Administrative District 58 budget hasn’t been finalized, Avon’s share is expected to increase from the $452,942 the town paid in 2018-19.

The town’s budget is based on the calendar year, while the school district’s budget is calculated from July 1 to June 30. School board Director Paul Gardiner recognized retiring board member Wendy Warnock for her contributions to the board. Voters also applauded Bruce and Mary Dunham’s lengthy service to the community.

“Bruce has been the constable for 68 years, and Mary has been the town clerk and tax collector for 40 years,” First Selectman Greta Espeaignnette said. “So together, these two have 108 years of service to our town.”

Voters also elected seven municipal officials. All but the selectman and school director serve one-year terms:

Cindy Dixon, SAD 58 board (three-year term).

Incumbent Jerry Gilchrist, selectman (three-year term).

Mary Dunham, town clerk.

Maureen Haley, treasurer/tax collector.

Bruce Dunham, constable.

Jerry Haines, road commissioner.

