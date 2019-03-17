BREWER – Arlene M. Carbone Dutille, 89, of Brewer, Maine, passed away peacefully with family members at her side at the HGH Hospice House New Port Richey, Florida, on Feb. 28, 2019. Mom was married to her late husband, Harold K. Dutille Sr., for 68 years.Mom graduated in 1947 from Sabattus High School. Mom graduated from the Maine School of Commence [now Husson University] and majored in finance and spent her career keeping business accounts for local businesses and non-profits. Mom was dedicated to her three children; Rev. Ken Dutille of Florida and Maine, wife, Patricia; Deborah Phinney of Florida and Maine, husband, James, and George “Ric” Dutille of St. Petersburg, Florida. Mom loved to have her children and her eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren around her. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Sabattus, Maine on May 18, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held at the Sabattus Community Baptist Church Hall following the service.In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to the:Twin City Baptist Church “Teen Ministry”559 North Main St.Brewer, ME 04412

< Previous

Next >

filed under: