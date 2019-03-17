LEWISTON – Rodney R. Bernier, 86, resident of Hebron, Maine, died at Marshwood Center Nursing Home in Lewiston, on March 15, 2019, after a brief stay due to complications from Alzheimer’s. He was born in Hebron on Oct. 2, 1932, to Eddie and Edna Bernier in the same location where he and his wife, Janet (Trundy) Bernier, later built their home. After growing up in Mechanic Falls and graduating from Mechanic Falls High School in 1951, Rodney served in the Army from 1952-1954 and was deployed to Korea and was on the frontlines the day the Korean War Armistice was signed. He then secured a job at Geiger Brothers in Lewiston in the shipping department in 1955, and worked there for 39 years. Rodney married Janet at the church at Hebron Academy on Sept. 12, 1959.

Rodney was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to tame animals to eat out of his hand. He had one of the first snowmobiles in the area, a 1966 Skidoo, and he and Janet were founding members of the Bouncing Bogies Snowmobile Club in Hebron. Rodney also raced stock cars at Oxford Plains Speedway in the 1960s and 1970s with his favorite #26, and played town team baseball for West Minot with members of the Trundy, Clough, and Gammon families, to name a few. Rodney and Janet later enjoyed traveling far and wide to watch son, Kevin, play baseball; son, Darren, race at Oxford Plains; and to enjoy their grandchildren’s activities, rarely missing an event. Rodney also cherished time spent at the Bernier and Matloff family camp on Thompson Lake with friends and family.

Rodney was a kind and gentle man who is survived by his wife, Janet, of nearly 60 years; sons, Kevin and wife, Kim, of Lincoln, and Darren and wife, Amy, of Falmouth; grandchildren, Megan and husband, Ben Moors, and their son, Forest, Lance Bernier, Elaine and husband, Justin Stowe, and their children, and Neil Bernier.

Rodney is also survived by sister, Martha Matloff and her daughter, Lori and husband, Brian Goler, and their children; and her son, Steve and wife, Susan and their children, all of California; and brother-in-law, Jeff Trundy and wife, Patti, of Connecticut. Along with his parents, Rodney was predeceased by his special brother-in-law, Dr. Jack Matloff.

The family wants to thank the Marshwood Center staff for their loving care for Rodney and their support for Janet and the family, especially hospice nurse Lori and the other hospice aides.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Rodney’s life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. Following the service all are welcome to the West Minot Grange Hall for a time of fellowship and refreshment.

Spring interment will be at the West Minot Cemetery. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Rodney’s memory to:

The West Minot Union Church in care of

Janice Verrill

907 Woodman Hill Road

Minot, ME 04258

