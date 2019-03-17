CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: John Boyega, 27; Rob Lowe, 55; Gary Sinise, 64; Kurt Russell, 68.

Happy Birthday: Look before you leap. Refuse to let temptation take over and lead you down the wrong path. Stick to what you know, and follow through with the plans that fit your budget. Secrets and personal information should not be put on display. Protect your emotional well-being and your reputation. Focus on implementing discipline in order to reach your goals. Your numbers are 6, 14, 21, 29, 32, 35, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let a change get you down. Look at your options, and discuss your plans with someone you love. You will come up with a plan that will give you something to look forward to. Romance is highlighted. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Watch your step. A clumsy or risky approach to something you do will result in a problem that can set you back. Get along, look for positive alternatives and be reasonable when dealing with friends and relatives. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Evaluate your relationships and consider who is an asset and who is a liability. Look at your achievements and lay out what you want to see happen moving forward. Surround yourself with people who can help your progress. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let the changes others make cause emotional stress. Follow through with your plans; the people who pitch in will make unique contributions. Your ideas will lead to an interesting partnership with someone you least expect. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus more on your relationships and getting along with others. Disagreements will ruin your day if you let opinions lead to anger and petty arguments. Don’t judge. Offer peace and love, not discord. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep busy and don’t share your secrets or personal information. Focus on expanding your knowledge, attending events that interest you and sharing with someone you find fun to be with. Make plans that will stabilize your life. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Before you rely on someone for help, consider what you will have to offer in return. Try to do things on your own to avoid criticism. Do your best to keep the peace with someone who tends to be difficult. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. An emotional connection you have with someone should be looked at carefully. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, not those who bring you down. Creativity and using your imagination are favored. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Count your blessings and your money. Refrain from sharing information regarding your assets, passwords or anything that could be used against you. An unexpected change should be handled personally. Gather facts before you respond. Romance is in the stars. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home, and protect what you have. Listen to complaints, and help those you love. How you respond to the changes taking place around you will make a difference to the way you live. Be willing to compromise. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful when dealing with friends and family. Problems while traveling or talks that lead to a misunderstanding can create havoc if you aren’t careful. Choose your words and your actions wisely. Protect against insult and injury. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal changes will not turn out as planned. Take a moment to think matters through. Choose a practical approach when dealing with people who are indulgent or creating difficult situations. Be firm and stick to what works best for you. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are unpredictable, energetic and determined. You are gregarious and lenient.

To submit astrological questions to the “Dear Eugenia” column, visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

< Previous

Next >